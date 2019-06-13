Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) raid continued on Thursday morning at seven locations in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Kerala Tamil-Nadu module case.

Residences of family members of Shabi Ullah, Mohammed Hussain, and Shajha Khan at Karumbukadai, Ukkadam and Anbu Nagar in Coimbatore are being searched by the state police who were arrested yesterday for the interrogation.

Based on the cross-examination of the arrested individuals, the local police is also conducting an inquiry at three more locations in the city.

Earlier on Wednesday, NIA had recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-Kerala case.

“During the searches, digital devices including 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, 10 pen drives, 3 laptops, 6 memory cards, 4 hard disc drives, 1 Internet dongle and 13 CDs/DVDs besides one dagger, one electric baton, 300 air-gun pellets and a large number of incriminating documents and few pamphlets of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been seized from the houses and workplaces of accused persons,” the agency said in a statement.

The terror crime investigators also arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of ISIS Tamil Nadu module who was a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim.

A case has been registered under section 18, 18-B, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against him.

“Azarudeen was the leader of the module and was maintaining a Facebook page named “KhilafahGFX”, through which he had been propagating the ideology of ISIS/ Daish,” said the agency.

A case was registered against the six on May 30, after an NIA investigation found out that they were allegedly propagating the ideology of terrorist organisation ISIS/Daish on social media. The six accused were identified as Mohammed Azarudeen, Akram Sindhaa, Y Shiek Hidayathullah, M Abubacker, Sadham Hussain A and Ibrahim Shahin Shah.

