NIA Launches Fresh Crackdown On PFI, Raids Over Dozen Locations Across 4 States

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched fresh crackdown against the cadres of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and conducted raids at multiple locations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Goa.

The places being searched by the NIA include 12 in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Punjab's Ludhiana and Goa.

New Delhi: In a major crackdown against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Goa. The places being searched by the NIA include 12 in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Punjab’s Ludhiana and Goa. The searches are also being conducted at Darbhanga’s Urdu market in Bihar.

NIA raids against PFI – 5 points to know

The NIA raids are being conducted at the home of Dr Sarik Raza, a dentist located in the Urdu Bazaar of Darbhanga city and one Mehboob, a resident of Shankarpur village in Singhwara police station area, in connection with the banned organisation PFI. In another place in Bihar, Motihari, the NIA team raided the Kuanwa village of Chakia subdivision in the East Champaran district. Searches are also being conducted at Sajjad Ansari’s residence in a case related to PFI. Sajjad is working in Dubai for the last 14 months, sources said. The NIA team has confiscated Sajjad’s Aadhaar card, PAN card and some documents from his residence, sources added. The fresh crackdown against the cadres of PFA comes months after investigating agencies conducted raids at 93 locations across 15 states.

Bihar | NIA conducts raid on Dr Sarik Raza, a dentist located in the Urdu Bazaar of Darbhanga city and one Mehboob, a resident of Shankarpur village in Singhwara police station area, in connection with banned organisation Popular Front of India pic.twitter.com/bLX0vBgU4E — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Why Centre Banned Popular Front of India

The Union Home Ministry in September last year declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an ‘Unlawful Association’. It had said that PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set-up of the country, disturbing public order etc. which are prejudicial to the integNIA raidrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The Home Ministry said it found it necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organization. It declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as “unlawful association” under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

