NIA Reveals Details Of Suspects In Canada-Linked Terror-Gangster Network, Lawrence Bishnoi Among 43 Named

The NIA has asked the public to share the details of properties and assets of these 43 Canada-based individuals so those can be seized and taken over by the Central government.

Image tweeted by @NIA_India

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday shared details of 43 suspects, including that of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly associated with a terror-gangster network having links to Canada.

The anti-terror agency has asked the public to share the details of properties and assets of these 43 individuals so those can be seized and taken over by the Central government. In a post shared on X (former Twitter), the NIA shared pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana and Joginder Singh along with their names.

The NIA highlighted that the above mentioned gangsters are based in Canada and requested the general public to share details about the properties/assets/businesses owned by them in their own name or in name of their associates, friends and relatives.

The Central agency has also urged people to share details of their business partners, workers, employees, collection agents.

“Persons shown in photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI. If you has any information about properties/assets/ business owned by them in their name or in name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373,” the NIA said in a post on X.

Persons shown in photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI.

If you has any information about properties/assets/ business owned by them in their name or in name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373. pic.twitter.com/tkgicw4ouo — NIA India (@NIA_India) September 20, 2023

The move comes amid strained bilateral ties between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar– a designated terrorist in India– was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

Trudeau claimed that his country’s national security officials had reasons to believe that “agents of the Indian government” carried out the killing of Khalistan Tiger force chief Hardeep Nijjar. This was followed by the expulsion of an Indian Diplomat from Canada.

On Tuesday India responded rejecting the allegations of the Canadian PM calling them ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’. This was followed by the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat from India.

MEA issues advisory

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged Indian nationals and students in Canada and those planning to travel to the country to exercise “extreme caution” amid the recent strain in relations between the two nations.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes. and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” an advisory issued by MEA read on Wednesday.

The MEA stated that recently threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community “who oppose the anti-India agenda” and therefore Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.

Citing the “deteriorating security environment in Canada”, the MEA has especially advised Indian students in Canada to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

(With ANI inputs)

