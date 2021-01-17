New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu for questioning on Sunday in a case related to the outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Also Read - AAP's Raghav Chadha Accuses BJP of Vandalising Office, Attacking Staff Over Farmers' Protest

The NIA has summoned around 40 people for examination as witnesses in a case related to Sikhs for Justice under Section 160 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been summoned on Sunday and the NIA has asked him to appear before it at its headquarters in New Delhi in connection with the case.

“Whereas it appears that you (Deep Sidhu) are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am investigating… you are hereby required to appear before me on January 17 at 10:00 am at National Investigation Agency, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi for the purpose of answering certain question relating to the case,” Dhiraj Kumar, Inspector of Police said in a letter.

Deep Sidhu shared the letter on social media platform Facebook on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)