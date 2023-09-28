NIA’s BIG Revelation Against Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla: How They Lured ‘Vulnerable’ Youth For ‘Canadian Dreams’

The chargesheet further mentioned that Nijjar and Arshdeep formed a terrorist gang and conspired to kidnap and kill people of different faith to create a sense of fear in the society.

New Delhi: Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside a gurudwara in Surrey in June had lured shooters to commit terror acts in exchange for “arranging visas, splendid jobs and handsome earnings” in Canada. According to reports, he was also helped by a gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla in this agenda as they both were based in Canada.

“Investigations have revealed that Nijjar and Arsh lured people to commit terror acts in return for arranging visas, splendid jobs and handsome earnings for them in Canada. Initially, they were motivated for threatening and extorting money from businessmen in Punjab and subsequently they were radicalised and motivated for carrying out terrorist acts of killing persons of other faiths,” the charge sheet read according to news agency IANS.

According to sources in the agency, a significant number of these “vulnerable” young individuals, initially brought to Canada for various roles such as plumbing, truck driving, or serving in religious capacities in more than 30 gurdwaras controlled by pro-Khalistan factions in places like Surrey, Brampton, Edmonton, become ensnared in the separatist cause.

In March 2021, Nijjar had allegedly given directions to kill a Dera Sacha Sauda follower. As per the probe agency, on Nijjar’s instructions Arshdeep Dalla hired two shooters to kill a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda for sacrilege of Guru Grant Sahib

NIA in its chargesheet has said: “Arrested accused Kamaljit Sharma, Ram Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Gagandeep Singh were part of deep rooted conspiracy hatched by Hardeep Nijjar and Arshdeep to kidnap and subsequently kill people of other faiths.”

“The conspiracy was to threaten the unity integrity and sovereignty of India .. generating terror funds from India and transferring them through hawala to Canada,” according to the chargesheet.

