Gangtok: Taking preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic, the Sikkim government on Thursday issued safety measures and restricted the movement of vehicles in the night. Issuing an order, the state government also restricted the functioning of the night clubs and pubs in the state. However, emergency services are exempted from the restrictions. Also Read - Popular Restaurant in Mumbai Shut, Cops Register FIR Against it For Flouting COVID Guidelines

“There shall be no movement of vehicles from 10:30 PM till 6 AM except for emergency purposes, all commercial establishments including restaurants, bars, night clubs, pubs, gyms etc shall close by 10 PM every day,” the state government said in the order. Also Read - Researchers Find a New Superbug Called C auris in India, Say it Could Lead to Next Pandemic

On Wednesday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from March 17 in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Bengaluru Corona Cases: City at Tipping Point, Could See Surge of 1000 Infections a Day if People Don't Follow Norms, Warns Expert

The chief minister also appealed to the people of Sikkim to regularly wear masks and continue to follow social distancing norms as per COVID-19 protocol. He issued the instructions in the social media soon after attending the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers to review the situation arising out of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.