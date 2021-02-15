New Delhi: Due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state government has announced that it is imposing a night curfew in four metro cities. Also Read - Uttarakhand Flash Flood Hits Water Supply For Thousands Of Delhi Residents

Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department Pankaj Kumar informed about the government's decision to impose a night curfew on Monday evening.

As for the timings, the night curfew will start at midnight and ends at 6 am. The restrictions will be in place from February 16 to February 28.