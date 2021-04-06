Chandigarh: Witnessing a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced night curfew in the city from 10 PM to 5 AM every day until further notice. Only essential services will be allowed to function during the curfew, an official release said. Also Read - Lockdown-Like Restrictions Emerge Across States As India Faces Second Wave Of Coronavirus | Full List Here

No gatherings will be allowed during the curfew hours and all restaurants have been asked to shut down by 10 PM. Also Read - Delhi Night Curfew: No Restrictions on Passengers Going To/From Airports or Railway Stations. Details Here

Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore, who is also the Administrator of Chandigarh, took the decision in this regard at a high-level meeting presided over by him. Also Read - Zomato, Swiggy Not Accepting Orders After 8 PM After Maharashtra Imposes New Restrictions

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research’s (PGIMER) G.D. Puri said the hospital has tested 17,000 samples, out of which 1,900 were found positive. The positivity rate was 11.2 per cent. He said the hospital has admitted 170 positive patients, out of which 50 per cent belong to Punjab, 25 per cent to Chandigarh and remaining to other states.

The Union Territory has recorded 3,062 active cases until Tuesday evening. Director Health Services Amandeep Kang said they have conducted 31,394 tests and the positivity rate was 12.7 per cent, which is among the highest in the country.

In March, the positivity rate was 9.1 per cent, the fatality rate 0.5 per cent and the recovery rate 87.3 per cent.

The Administrator directed the police to ensure strict implementation of the night curfew. The release added that stricter measures including weekend curfews and shutdown of apni mandis and other popular places will have to be considered unless people follow COVID-19 guidelines.

He favoured stricter measures like weekend curfew and closure of Apni Mandis and other crowded places, if the residents failed to follow the appropriate Covid-19 protocols.

With IANS inputs