Mumbai: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus cases, a statewide night curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra from Sunday, which will come into effect from 8 PM tonight. During the period, all restaurants, beaches, gardens and malls will remain closed. Besides, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has also announced a slew of COVID-19 related restrictions as part of its ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative to break the chain of the infection. The curbs will remain in force till April 15. Issuing a detailed notification last night, the Maharashtra government said that public places like beaches and gardens will remain to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000 per head. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Aurangabad From March 30. What's Open, What's Shut

Here are the key points: