Mumbai: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus cases, a statewide night curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra from Sunday, which will come into effect from 8 PM tonight. During the period, all restaurants, beaches, gardens and malls will remain closed. Besides, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has also announced a slew of COVID-19 related restrictions as part of its ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative to break the chain of the infection. The curbs will remain in force till April 15. Issuing a detailed notification last night, the Maharashtra government said that public places like beaches and gardens will remain to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000 per head. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Aurangabad From March 30. What's Open, What's Shut
Here are the key points:
- Home delivery and takeaways from restaurants will be allowed as per the existing timings.
- Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar yesterday said that the night curfew in the city will be imposed from either 10 pm or 11 pm on 28 March, 2021.
- Aurangabad district administration has decided to impose a complete lockdown from March 30, a day after Holi. The restrictions will remain in force till April 8, Thursday. During the period, only essential services will be permitted.
- In a bid to contain COVID-19 spread, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has announced a ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious.
- “Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of Rs 500. Any person found to be spitting in public places will be fined an amount of Rs 1000”, informed Maharashtra Government.
- CM Thackeray has warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol.
- “People need to understand that the COVID-19 threat is not over but has grown bigger. Lockdown should be imposed in individual districts if needed, but such a step should not be taken suddenly”, the Chief Minister said.
- As per the Union Health Ministry, six states–Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.57 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 6 states.
- Maharashtra on Saturday reported 166 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest this year, besides 35,726 new cases of infection.