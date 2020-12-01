New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Punjab government has imposed night curfew in the state and that comes to effect from today. Apart from the night curfew, the Punjab government has also doubled the fine for not following COVID guidelines. Also Read - Delhi Govt Unlikely To Impose Night Curfew as COVID-19 Positivity Rate Declining: Sources

The fresh restrictions to fight COVID-19 were announced amid fears of a second wave of the infection in Punjab in the wake of the grim situation in Delhi-NCR. Also Read - Goa Travel in COVID Times: Tourists to be Photographed if Not Wearing a Mask

According to the order from the government, the night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am. The fine for not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing norms has been hiked from the present Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Also Read - MHA Guidelines For December Are Here: What's Allowed And What's Not This Month

Announcing the night curfew, the state government said it will review the coronavirus situation in the state on December 15 and accordingly it will curtail operation timings of hotels, restaurants and marriage places.

To make sure that no deaths take place in home isolation, the state government has hired agencies to look into these cases and keep close tabs on such patients.