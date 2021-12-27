Bengaluru: The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government on Monday imposed night curfew (10 pm to 5 am) in the state from December 28 until January 7 amid looming Omicron threat. “Karnataka govt imposes night curfew (10 pm to 5 am) in the state from Dec 28 until Jan 7, in view of the rising Omicron cases,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant informed.Also Read - Centre Releases Guidelines For Booster Dose, Vaccination of Children Aged 15-18 Years | Check Here

“There has been steady raise in COVID 19 cases in the past few days, especially Omicron variant in the Country. In wake of the dynamic situation, it is imperative that additional containment measures be imposed proactively to break the chain of transmission in the State. Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under the Section 24 (1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairman, State Executive Committee, here by issues additional containment measures in addition to restrictions imposed, which will come into force from 28-12-2021 and will be in force until 07-01-2021,” the order reads. Also Read - In A first, Israeli Hospital Launches Study On Efficacy Of 4th COVID Vaccine Dose

Here are some of key takeaways from the order issued:

Night Curfew is imposed in the State from 10 pm to 5 am from 28-12-2021 until 07-01-2022 (5 am), as per the guidelines. From 30-12-2021 to 02-01-2022 the restaurants/hotels/clubs/pubs will function with 50% of their seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. All staff members of the said entities to compulsorily possess COVID 19 negative RTPCR report and will be fully vaccinated with 2 doses of COVID 19 vaccine. All gathering, meeting, conferences, including marriages etc, from 28-12-2022 should strictly limit number of participants to 300 people only and COVID appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event, the responsibility to enforce the same lies with the organisers. There shall be intensive patrolling and surveillance at all bordering districts adjoining Maharashtra and Kerala States to prevent spread of COVID 19, particularly Omicron variant, in the State.

Guidelines for night curfew