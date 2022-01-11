New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Haridwar district administration has imposed a night curfew between 10 PM t0 6 AM on ‘Makar Sankranti’, January 14, and put a complete ban on devotees taking holy dips at ‘Har ki Pauri’. “Entry at ‘Har ki Pauri’ area has also been restricted. Night curfew to be imposed from 10 pm- 6am on Jan 14″, said Vinay Shankar Pandey, DM, Haridwar in an official circular.
Every year devotees took a holy dip in river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri on the occasion of Makar Sankaranti. Despite rising COVID cases, Haridwar still is jam-packed with pilgrims.
“The change in night curfew timings are applicable for the entire state. We will meet again soon and take further decisions in accordance with the prevailing pandemic scenario”, Times of India had quoted agriculture minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal as saying.