New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Haridwar district administration has imposed a night curfew between 10 PM t0 6 AM on ‘Makar Sankranti’, January 14, and put a complete ban on devotees taking holy dips at ‘Har ki Pauri’. “ Entry at ‘Har ki Pauri’ area has also been restricted. Night curfew to be imposed from 10 pm- 6am on Jan 14″, said Vinay Shankar Pandey, DM, Haridwar in an official circular.

Every year d evotees took a holy dip in river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri on the occasion of Makar Sankaranti. Despite rising COVID cases, Haridwar still is jam-packed with pilgrims.