New Delhi: With cities across the country imposing night curfew and restricting public gathering, the coronavirus pandemic this year has cast a dark shadow over New Year’s eve celebrations on Thursday. The cities where the night curfew and restrictions have been imposed include Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and people in these cities are preferring to stay in their homes on the occasion. Also Read - Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021 Notification Released At opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Delhi Also Read - 'Snuggles And Cuddles'! Kareena Kapoor Khan March Ahead Into New Year With Saif Ali Khan, Son Taimur

Taking preventive measure, the Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain. Also Read - 5 Home Remedies To Cure Hangover After New Year’s Party

As per updates, the night curfew will be imposed from 11 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1, and again from 11 PM on January 1 to 6 AM on January 2, said an order issued on Wednesday by Vijay Dev, Delhi Chief Secretary and chairman of the Executive Committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

It stated that not more than five people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19.

However, there will be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi, the chief secretary said in the order.

MHA Issues advisory

On the other hand, the Ministry of Home Affairs in its advisory on December 28 had advised states and Union Territories that they can impose local restrictions, including night curfew, based on their assessment of the situation to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While those in the hospitality industry scurried to understand the fine print of the Delhi government’s decision and what it would mean for establishments that had accepted bookings and were in all readiness for a New Year bash, some party goers cancelled their plans and others hastily tweaked them. For many others, it was going to be an at-home New Year’s Eve anyway.

Maharashtra

More significantly, the Maharashtra government has also put in place a night curfew between 11 PM and 6 AM, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, no boat party or terrace party will be allowed in the city after the prescribed time and strong action will be taken against the violators of prohibitory order issued under section 144 of the CrPC.

Around 35,000 police personnel have been deployed on the streets of Mumbai to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents on New Year’s Eve.

Large gatherings will not be allowed anywhere in Mumbai in view of COVID-19 and use of face masks and social distancing norm will remain mandatory.

Bengaluru:

In the South Indian city of Bengaluru, the New Year festivities in Bengaluru will be lacklustre this year following the prohibitory orders imposed by the city police.

The Bengaluru police have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC from 6 pm on Thursday to 6 am Friday.

The city is known for its grand gala celebrations during the New Year and the major hub of activities used to be MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar.

Now, according to the order passed by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, these places are “No-Man Zones.”

To prevent the unnecessary travelling in the night, the police closed major flyovers for traffic. Major signals and junctions have also been barricaded to regulate traffic across the city.

Chennai

Chennai is also seeing virtually no public celebrations as the government has already banned such festivities in restaurants, hotels, clubs and resorts, including beach resorts, on Thursday and Friday.

In Chennai, the popular Marina beach which is a famed destination of new year revellers is out of bounds for any kind of celebrations and police have banned entry for the people.

Odisha

The Odisha government has imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to avoid large gatherings during the New Year celebrations. The restriction will remain in place till 5 AM on Friday.

The state government has already banned the New Year celebrations in hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks and other public places on Thursday and Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)