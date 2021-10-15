New Delhi: A Nihang group known as Nirvair Khalsa-Udna Dal, has admitted to the killing of a Dalit man at Singhu border, whose mutilated body was found on the site on Friday, for allegedly committing sacrilege, reported India Today. The body of Lakhbir Singh, a resident of the Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was found near a farmers’ protest site at Kundli in Haryana’s Sonipat district on Friday. One of his hands and legs were chopped off, and he was tied to a metal barricade when the locals first spotted him.Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Police Say Forensic Team Examining Crime Scene, Arrest Will be Made Soon | 10 Points

Balwinder Singh, Panth – Akali, Nirvair Khalsa-Udna Dal, told India Today that the man had come to them a few days ago. "He did seva (service) at our camp, won our trust," Singh was quoted as saying. "Before the Prakash Prayer (offered around 3 AM), he removed the cloth to cover the holy scripture and insulted the Pothi Sahib (translation book)," he added.

Balwinder Singh further said that the man ran away when the Nihangs chased him. He was caught near a private hospital where people attacked him. The holy book was recovered from him by the Nihangs. "Whoever indulges in an act of sacrilege, we will treat them in this manner only. We won't approach any police or administration," Balwinder Singh reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions leading the agitation against the three new farm laws, distanced itself from the entire incident. The SKM has said the Nihang group has nothing to do with them or the agitation.