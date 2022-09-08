Amritsar: In a shocking incident, a young man was hacked to death by three men, including two Nihang Sikhs, on a street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. According to police, the killers got angry with the man Harmanjeet Singh, who was chewing tobacco and they could smell alcohol from him.Also Read - Why Was Suspect In Canadian Stabbing Rampage On The Streets?

A CCTV camera has captured the horrific incident which showed how people stood by and no one called the cops and the body of the victim was lying on the street overnight, next to a drain, until police finally got the information this morning. As per reports, the victim belonged to Chatiwind area of the city. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Father Balkaur Singh Sidhu Receives Death Threat, Suspect Arrested From Delhi

Giving details to NDTV, Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said one of the accused, Ramandeep Singh, has been arrested, while searches are on for the two Nihang Sikhs. Also Read - Refused Rs 2000 Discount, ‘Customers Steal’ 2.4 KG Gold Ornaments In Mumbai

Police further added that the victim was sitting on his motorcycle when the attackers approached him.

Another incident of this kind happened earlier this month when a clash broke out between Nihang Sikhs and followers of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas after the former allegedly tried to forcibly enter the sprawling Dera premises to graze their cattle, leaving 10 people and a police personnel injured.

Both sides pelted stones and bricks at each other and some people fired in the air during the clash, police said.

Police resorted to a mild cane charge to disperse Nihangs and Dera followers. Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Swapan Sharma said the situation was under control.