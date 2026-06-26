Nihang Sikhs standoff with police, breach barricades, enter Uttarakhand amid heavy security

Uttarakhand witnessed heightened tensions after Nihang Sikhs breached police barricades at the Kulhal check post along the Uttarakhand–Himachal Pradesh border and entered the state late on Thursday night.

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Nihang Sikhs standoff with police, breach barricades, enter Uttarakhand amid heavy security | Image: ANI

Dehradun: Tensions prevailed in Uttarakhand following a standoff between Nihang Sikhs and the state administration at the Uttarakhand–Himachal Pradesh border on Thursday night. Nihang Sikhs breached the police barricades at the Kulhal check post and entered the state after a dispute with residents in Karnaprayag, Chamoli District. Dehradun and adjoining areas came to a standstill after the Nihangs’ call to enter over the Karnaprayag clash and the Nagrasu Gurdwara issue. The standoff ended after hours of negotiations, with the Sikhs dispersing and normalcy gradually returning to the region.

According to officials, around 200 Nihang Sikhs travelling from Chandigarh towards Uttarakhand via Himachal Pradesh were stopped by the police and district administration at the Kulhal check post after barricades were erected to prevent their entry. A nearly two-hour meeting between the administration, police officials and representatives of the Nihang Sikhs at Paonta Sahib Gurdwara failed to resolve.

While a section of the group agreed to turn back, around 20 to 30 Nihang Sikhs reportedly crossed the Kulhal bridge and reached the check post, where they were stopped by security personnel. A prolonged standoff continued for several hours before the group allegedly broke through the barricades and proceeded towards the Dehradun-Paonta highway.

Officials said some members of the group were seen carrying and waving swords while moving towards Dharmwala, prompting the administration to deploy heavy police and security personnel, including ITBP troops, along the route.

Following the group’s entry into Uttarakhand, additional police forces were rushed from different parts of Dehradun district to strengthen security. The Nihang Sikhs remained firm on their demand to proceed towards Hemkund Sahib.

Late on Thursday night, police also erected barricades at Prem Nagar Chowk to prevent the group from entering Dehradun city. District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan and Senior Superintendent of Police Parmendra Dobal reached the spot and monitored the security arrangements.

However, by around 1 a.m. on Friday, the group had not reached the Prem Nagar area, and the police were yet to ascertain their exact location. Intelligence agencies were engaged in tracing the movements of the Nihang Sikhs and identifying their route.

The incident escalated after tensions in Karnaprayag, where a dispute broke out between Nihang Sikhs and residents. The administration deployed heavy security to maintain law and order in the region.

(with ANI inputs)