New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday gave a transit anticipatory bail for three weeks to 'Toolkit' row-accused lawyer Nikita Jacob in connection with the FIR filed by Delhi Police. In case of arrest, she will be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of like amount, the court said.

The Delhi Police has accused climate activist Disha Ravi, lawyer Nikita Jacob and her Shantanu Muluk of conducting a "digital strike" by propagating the Toolkit Doc to malign the image of India. The controversy erupted when popular climate activist Greta Thunberg shared the Toolkit doc on Twitter.

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court had last evening granted transit anticipatory bail for a period of ten days to activist Shantanu Muluk.

“Disha, Shantanu and Nikita created and edited the toolkit. Disha sent the toolkit to Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app. Disha deleted a WhatsApp group which she created to spread the toolkit. The due procedure was followed during Dishal’s arrest,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Prem Nath had claimed.

Disha Ravi was sent to five days of police remand on Sunday by a Delhi court in Mumbai.