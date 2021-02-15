New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday claimed that the main intention behind the January 26 violence by protesting farmers in New Delhi was to do a “digital strike” and propagate a “toolkit” to malign the image of India. The Delhi Police also said that Nikita Jacob, her associate Shantanu and Disha Ravi created the toolkit doc on farmers’ protest, shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Prem Nath, Joint CP (Cyber Cell), claimed that their aim was to tarnish the image of India. Also Read - Disha Ravi Arrested: 'We Know What's Happening,' Says Mother of 21-year-old Climate Activist

The Police further added that Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old Bengaluru-based who was arrested yesterday, Nikita Jacob, a Bombay High Court lawyer against whom the police has issued a warrant, Mo Dhaliwal, a Canadian-born Sikh associated with the pro-Khalistan organisation 'Poetic Justice Foundation' (PJF) and Shantanu, an engineer who runs an NGO, attended a Zoom meeting organised by the PJF in which the course of action for January 26 was decided.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi Police spokesperson said, "We issued NBWs against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The Cyber Unit of Special Cell found their involvement in the toolkit case. We'll soon make arrests."

Jacob has moved a plea before the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail for four weeks. She has also sought interim protection from any coercive steps by the police and a copy of the FIR filed against her. The matter will be heard tomorrow.

“The applicant has no religious, political or financial motive or agenda for researching, discussing, editing and circulating communication packs/toolkits for raising awareness, let alone to incite violence, riots or/and cause other physical harms,” Jacob’s plea stated.