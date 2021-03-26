New Delhi: A Faridabad court here has sentenced convicts Tauseef and Rehan to life imprisonment in 2020 Nikita Tomar murder case, reports news agency ANI. She was killed in October last year by her stalker in Delhi suburb Faridabad (Haryana) and the entire crime was caught on CCTV. Also Read - Haryana: 2 Killed in Firing Incident at Kalka Chowk in Ambala; Group Rivalry Suspected

Touseef, the prime accused in the case, and his aide Rehaan were convicted on Wednesday by the fast-track court for conspiracy, kidnapping, and homicide. Mohammad Azruddin, the third accused in the case who allegedly supplied weapons to the other two, was acquitted by the court.

“Nikita Tomar murder (26/10/2020, accused Touseef arrested the same evening, 27/10/2020 Rehaan arrested, 28/10/2020 Azruddin arrested, 6/11/2020 challan produced in court, 24/3/2021 verdict announced, 26/3/2021 sentence to be pronounced,” a tweet by the Faridabad police said.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed the accused trying to force Tomar, a B.Com final-year student, into their vehicle on October 26, 2020, while she was on her way home from her college. The murder had led to a huge uproar among the locals.

(With inputs from ANI)