Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Autopsy Report Out, CCTV Footage Moments Before Incident Emerges | 10 Points

Nikki Yadav died of suffocation, no other injury; time not clear: Autopsy report

New Delhi: Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly strangulated by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot with the wire of a mobile charger in a car between February 9 and 10 died of suffocation, her autopsy report revealed on Wednesday. Nikki’s body was found on Tuesday inside a fridge at a restaurant owned by Sahil Gehlot’s family.

Sahil, 24, was arrested after he led the police to the body. The autopsy report further revealed that there were no other injury marks on Nikki apart from the mark on the neck.

Nikki Murder Case: 10 Key Updates

CCTV footage of Nikki Yadav moments before she was allegedly murdered by Sahil Gehlot has emerged. Nikki Yadav died of suffocation, the autopsy report said. The autopsy report further revealed that there were no other injury marks on Nikki apart from the mark on the neck. The incident came to light on Valentine’s Day and it was on the instance of the accused that the 23-year-old woman’s body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on February 10, a secret input was received that a person named Sahil Gehlot had killed his girlfriend and married another girl on the day of murder. Accused had hidden the fact from his girlfriend Nikki Yadav that his marriage was fixed with another woman. When Nikki came to know about his wedding, she had a heated argument with the accused which led to her murder. The couple was in a relationship for the past few years and Nikki wanted to marry the accused. During interrogation, the accused initially tried to mislead police, but later he disclosed that he had killed his girlfriend on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. In February 2018, the accused took admission in DPharma at a college in Greater Noida and his girlfriend also took admission in the same college in BA (English Hons.). A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

