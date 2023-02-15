Nikki Yadav Murder Case: CCTV Shows Delhi Woman Hours Before Incident | Watch

Home

The incident came to light on Valentine’s Day and it was on the instance of the accused that the 23-year-old woman’s body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator, officials said.

New Delhi: A 23-year-old young girl, who was allegedly strangulated by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot with a charger wire, was seen in a CCTV footage just hours before the incident. Nikki Yadav was last seen in CCTV footage entering her rented home in south-west Delhi. In the video, dated February 9, she is alone.

Nikki’s body was found on Tuesday inside a fridge at a restaurant owned by Sahil Gehlot’s family.

Sahil, 24, was arrested after he led the police to the body. The CCTV footage was retrieved from a house close to the crime scene.

Watch:

CCTV footage of Nikki Yadav at her house in uttam nagar. Before she was killed # pic.twitter.com/kmMzNv9W1u — AMIT KUMAR GOUR (@gouramit) February 15, 2023

All About The Incident:

The incident came to light on Valentine’s Day and it was on the instance of the accused that the 23-year-old woman’s body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator, officials said.

Police said the accused had hidden the fact from his girlfriend Nikki Yadav that his marriage was fixed with another woman. When Nikki came to know about his wedding, she had a heated argument with the accused which led to her murder, they said.

“It has been claimed that she was threatening to implicate the man in a case if he married another woman,” a source said.

The couple was in relationship for the past few years and Nikki wanted to marry the accused, police said. On the intervening night of February 9 and 10, when the victim confronted the accused about his marriage, he killed her using the data cable of his mobile phone in his car and then kept her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba, a senior police officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on February 10, a secret input was received that a person named Sahil Gehlot had killed his girlfriend and married another girl on the day of murder.

On checking, no case or compliant about missing of any such woman was found to be reported, the officer said.

As the mobile phone of the accused was found to be switched off, a police team reached Mitraon village but he was not present in his house after which an intensive search was made in the village and nearby area, the special commissioner of police said, adding the accused was later arrested from Kair village in Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

