Amaravati: Nilam Sawhney, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday took over as the new State Election Commissioner (SEC), ending a tumultuous chapter with former SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan selected her name from a panel of three names proposed by the state government, clearing the way for the retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to assume the Constitutional role. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Gets Supreme Court Notice After Odisha Says AP 'Invaded Our Territory & Notified Polls in Villages'

Sawhney is a 1984 batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre and made history as the first woman Chief Secretary of the state and now the first woman SEC too. On Thursday, the new election commissioner paid a courtesy call to the Raj Bhavan and visited the Governor. Also Read - SEC Annuls TDP Manifesto Released Before Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Polls Following YSRC's Complaint

Meanwhile, the superannuation of Kumar comes as a major relief for the state government as he was constantly at loggerheads with the YSRCP regime. The Andhra government even tried to sack him mid-way but his Constitutional immunity protected his seat. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections: SEC Issues Notification For First Phase of Local Body Polls

There were major disagreements over the timing of elections between Kumar and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Not just elections, but a long chain of back and forth accusations also ensued between the state government and the outgoing SEC. In the end, Reddy emerged victorious by sweeping the rural and urban local bodies polls with landslide victories.

(With inputs from IANS)