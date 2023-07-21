Home

News

India

Nine People Die In Rain-Related Incidents in Uttar Pradesh

Nine People Die In Rain-Related Incidents in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga river was flowing above the danger mark in Budaun and Farukhabad, while the Yamuna breached the danger mark in Mathura.

The flooded periphery of Taj Mahal. (Image: Twitter- @AmarjeetKSingh_)

Nine people lost their lives amid heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh throughout the course of the previous day, according to a report by PTI on Friday. To be more specific, five people lost their lives as a result of snake bites: two in Ghazipur and one each in Farukhabad, Gonda, and Sitapur. One person drowned to death in each of Pilibhit and Farrukhabad, according to a statement from Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar, and two more perished in Mainpur due to severe rain.

Trending Now

According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Budaun and Farukhabad, while the Yamuna breached the danger mark in Mathura.

You may like to read

People In 385 Villages in 13 Districts Affected

People in 385 villages in 13 districts—Agra, Aligarh, Bijnor, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, and Shamli—have been affected by floods. Kumar said all embankments in the state are safe at present.

UP Heavy Rain: Reactions On Twitter

Some people shared their reactions on Twitter about the heavy rain that Uttar Pradesh, along with almost the whole of North India, is receiving.

A user named Amarjeet Kumar Singh shared a tweet showing the water logging near the periphery of the world-famous Taj Mahal.

Heavy Rains in Maharashtra Continue

Heavy rains in Maharashtra have caused widespread flooding, killing at least 112 people and displacing over 135,000. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams continue to search for missing people. The flooding has also caused widespread damage to property and infrastructure. Roads and bridges have been washed away, and homes and businesses have been destroyed.

“As per the data of July 24 at 9.30 pm, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing,” said Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Over 80 stranded people in Bastwad, Kolhapur, were rescued today by food aid columns working with the municipal government. The Army is giving victims who have been rescued immediate medical aid, food, and water, PRO Defence, Pune tweets.

Waterlogging Witnessed In Gujarat

On Wednesday, a significant downpour that affected the majority of Gujarat led to floods in low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. Rajkot saw major waterlogging due to yesterday’s nonstop rain.

Three people perished earlier this week and nearly 300 more were rescued, but on Wednesday, as the rain continued to pour on parts of Saurashtra, the numbers were up to four. There have been reports of two fatalities in the Surendranagar district and one fatality related to rain in the Rajkot area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES