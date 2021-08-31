New Delhi: In a first, nine Supreme Court judges, including three woman judges, were sworn in on Tuesday by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana. CJI Ramana began administering the oath of office to the new judges of the top court, by administering oath of office to Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka at first.Also Read - Morning Routine: To Increase Your Productivity And Decrease Your Stress Level, Must Follow These Steps

With the swearing-in of the nine new judges, the strength of the Supreme Court would rise to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34. The nine new judges who would be administered oath of office as apex court judges include Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B V Nagarathna.

Besides them, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi and senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha would also be administered oath of office by the CJI. Justice Nagarathna, the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah, is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027.