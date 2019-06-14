After a 23-year-old college student in Kochi contracted the Nipah virus, the fear of the disease spreading to other states has put all on alert. Most recently, the death of hundreds of bats in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh set alarm bells ringing.

Bats are considered to be the primary cause of the Nipah virus, and the death of so many has alarmed the health department, revealed sources. The administrations in Guna and Gwalior districts have issued health advisories and asked everyone to be careful.

Speaking to the media, Guna’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. P Bunkar said, “Everyone has been asked to be careful due to Nipah virus. We have conducted the post-mortem of the bats and are awaiting the report to take appropriate steps.”

Presently the facility to test for the virus is available only at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, he said.

Besides Guna, an advisory has also been issued in Gwalior because Guna comes under this division and patients from all the districts come to the divisional government hospital for treatment.

“All the medical institutions in the district have been issued directives to prevent the virus,” said Dr. SK Verma, Chief Medical Officer, Gwalior.

Verma has asked the medical officials to immediately refer the patients with Nipah symptoms to the district hospital and JAH hospital, and maintain their records as well.

