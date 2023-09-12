Nipah Virus in Kerala Again After 2 Suspected Patients Die in Calicut, State Issues High Alert

After Nipah virus was reported in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George held a high-level meeting to review the situation.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department has issued a health alert in Kozhikode district on Monday after two “unnatural” deaths suspected to be due to the Nipah virus infection were reported in the state. State Health Minister Veena George held a high-level meeting and reviewed the situation.

It said two “unnatural” deaths following fever were reported from a private hospital, and it is suspected that these were due to the Nipah virus. Relatives of one of the deceased are also admitted to the intensive care unit, the health department said in a statement.

Prior to this, several deaths due to Nipah virus infection were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018 and 2021. The first Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak in south India was reported from Kozhikode on May 19, 2018.

As per the updates from the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person-to-person.

Among infected people, it causes a range of illnesses, from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis.

The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers, WHO said.

How Nipah Virus Was Named?

Nipah virus was named after a village in Malaysia where the first case of the then unknown disease were detected in 1998-99. Later, Singapore was identified as having been affected by the first detected cases of Nipah virus.

How Nipah Virus Gets Infected?

In general, the natural host of the Nipah virus is considered to be the fruit bat — also known as flying foxes — of the Pteropodidae family. These bats dwell in trees and are found commonly throughout South and Southeast Asia in close proximity to “markets, places of worship, schools and tourist spots”.

How Nipah Virus Infects Individuals?

Nipah virus can spread in various ways – and it is primarily believed to infect humans when they consume fruits or drink raw date palm juice as the date palm tree is seen as being a favourite of the fruit bat which gets contaminated by the saliva or urine of an infected fruit bat. Significantly, the cases of Nipah virus have been seen among people who climb trees occupied by bats.

There is also a transmission via an intermediate host. The first outbreak of Nipah virus in 1998-99 in Malaysia-Singapore was believed to have been seeded via contact of humans with sick pigs or their contaminated tissues. “Transmission is thought to have occurred via unprotected exposure to secretions from the pigs, or unprotected contact with the tissue of a sick animal,” WHO said.

