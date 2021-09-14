Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to ease restrictions in the containment zones of Kozhikode district where a 12-year-old child had succumbed to the Nipah virus infection on Sunday morning(September 5). The decision was taken as the incubation period of 14 days was over and no new cases have been reported from the district. However, ward 9 in the Chathamangalam panchayat will continue to be a containment zone as said by state health minister Veena George in a release.Also Read - Nipah Virus in Kerala: THESE 5 Districts in Karnataka Put on High Alert Amid NiV Scare in Neighbouring State. Check Details

She further said that the decision was taken as per the direction of the medical board and the expert committee.

The minister also said that the COVID-19 vaccination, which was stopped after the Nipah outbreak will restart from Wednesday. "Further vaccination will take place as per an action plan. Those with symptoms must not go for vaccination. There are 9,593 people in the containment zone who are yet to get the first dose of vaccine," the minister added.

She informed that three more samples of close contacts of the deceased child came back negative. Currently, 143 samples have been tested negative. After a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the Nipah virus attack on Sept 5, two more people health workers who were in contact with him have been identified with symptoms of the virus.

The Health department was on a high vigil since September 4 when the 12-year old child was found infected with the Nipah virus.

The three-km radius from the deceased house was cordoned off and house-to-house surveillance was conducted and samples were tested.

(With Inputs From PTI)