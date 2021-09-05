Thiruvananthapuram: After a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the Nipah virus attack on Sunday, two more people health workers who were in contact with him have been identified with symptoms of the virus, State health minister Veena George said on Sunday. The two health workers have been marked under the 20 high-risk contacts by the surveillance team and will be shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College soon. State health minister Veena George, who reached Kozhikode today morning along with state PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyaz and state Transport minister A K Saseendran held a meeting of the health, revenue, and police officials to review the situation.Also Read - Nipah Virus in India: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, Prevention And Cure

The meeting focused on the steps to be undertaken to manage the spread of the Nipah virus after the death of the first patient aged 12. The meeting also focused on the return of the virus in the state after the last attack on June 10, 2018. In 2018, 17 people had lost their lives and the government and health department are now not taking any chances. Also Read - Kerala Nurse, Who Died Treating Nipah Patient, Honoured With Florence Nightangle Award 2019

“There is no reason to worry but have to be highly alert. A ward at the Kozhikode Government Medical College has already been converted to Nipah ward and a control room is opened,” the health minister said to reporters after the review meeting Also Read - Nipah: Advisories Issued in Guna, Gwalior After Death of Hundreds of Bats

According to the health department, two health officials, who were on the contact list of the boy, have developed symptoms of the virus. A total of 188 people are on the contact list and 20 of these are from the index list or high-risk category. State Health Minister Veena George told media persons that one of the health workers is from the Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital and the other is from the private hospital where the boy was treated earlier.

The health minister added that the three-storied pay ward at the Kozhikode Government Medical College will be allotted for Nipah and high-risk patients and the health workers will be soon shifted to that facility. The minister informed that a team from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune will reach Kozhikode soon and set up a virology lab at Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital which will be used for initial screening for the Nipah virus.

Precautions Undertaken Against Nipah Virus Spread in Kerala

The minister said that medical teams are visiting Chathamangalam panchayath to trace the contact source of the disease. She said that all necessary precautions were taken by Saturday evening itself before the test result of the child was announced. Meanwhile, the authorities have declared a high alert in Kozhikode district. The roads within 3 km of the residence of the deceased boy were cordoned off with a heavy police posse being deployed for duty.

The health department has already closed Ward no 9 of Chathamangalam panchayath and restrictions are imposed in wards 8, 10, and 12. The staff of the local hospital at Omassery in Kozhikode district where the child was first taken for consultation after he developed fever are also put under alert. Health authorities have already informed the local people to immediately report any instances of fever, vomiting, and other health ailments.

The Health Department has opened two dedicated phone lines at the Nipah ward of the medical college hospital –0495-2382500 and 04952382800. The Minister said 16 teams have been formed for various purposes including contact tracing, surveillance, tracing the cause among other things. The 12 years-old boy developed a fever on August 27 and was first admitted to a local clinic. Later, he was taken to a private hospital from where he was brought to MCH. Later, he was shifted to another private hospital. The Health department has traced all the close contacts of the child including the hospital staff.

(With Inputs From Agencies)