The Karnataka government said that in view of four confirmed Nipah cases with two deaths in Kozhikode, the state surveillance activities in the districts boarding Kerala need to be intensified to prevent the transmission of the infection.

Kozhikode: Volunteers block a road in view of the Nipah virus spread in an affected area, at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the Nipah scare in Kerala, the Karnataka government has issued guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease. Kerala has so far recorded five cases of Nipah virus out of which two patients have died. All cases have been recorded in Kozhikode. In the latest circular, the Karnataka government said that in view of four confirmed Nipah cases with two deaths in Kozhikode, the state surveillance activities in the districts boarding Kerala need to be intensified to prevent the transmission of the infection.

The Karnataka health department has reportedly also asked the state police to inspect goods vehicles entering the districts and also check fruits. In addition to this, the hospitals, and primary health centres have been asked to promptly conduct fever surveys.

Karnataka guidelines for Nipah virus

Avoid unnecessary travel of the general public from Karnataka to the affected area of Kerala.

Setting up check posts for fever surveillance at the point of entry from Karnataka to Kerala.

Intensify fever surveillance in the bordering districts such as Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Kodaga, and Dakshin Kannada.

All private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics to report the suspected case to the district Health and Family Welfare Officer of the concerned district immediately

In view of Nipah cases in Kerala, Karnataka Govt issued a circular and has advised the general public to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas of Kerala; intensify surveillance in the bordering districts to Kerala ( Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Chamrajanagara & Mysore) and at… pic.twitter.com/41whQrTgx2 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

No Need To Be Apprehensive, says govt

The Kerala government on Thursday said there was no need to be apprehensive about the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode district, but caution needs to be exercised by people as they go about their daily activities. State Health Minister Veena George detailed various steps taken by the government since the night of September 11, when two deaths in the north Kerala district were suspected to be due to Nipah, to counter the spread of the virus and treat those infected.

“There is no need for any apprehension. We can all together deal with the issue with caution,” she said in a statement in the Assembly.

The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district. On Wednesday, a 24-year old health worker became Kerala’s fifth confirmed Nipah case since its recent outbreak. Of the three infected persons under treatment, the condition of a nine-year-old boy continues to remain critical, and the government has ordered monoclonal antibodies from ICMR.

It is the only available anti-viral treatment for Nipah virus infection, though it has not been clinically proven yet.

