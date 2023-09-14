Will Kerala Impose Full Lockdown if Nipah Virus Cases Continue to Rise? What We Know So Far

Kozhikode: Security personnel keep a vigil at a medical college after the Nipah virus alert, in Kozhikode, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Two deaths reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district were caused by Nipah virus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_12_2023_000192B)

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Nipah virus cases continue to rise in the state, the Kerala government on Wednesday closed down some schools and offices and declared seven villages as containment zones. Moreover, the Kerala Health Department issued an alert after two deaths were reported due to fever in Kozhikode.

Will Kerala Impose Full Lockdown?

Even as the Kerala government has imposed stringent measures to contain the spread of Nipah virus, however, no announcement has been made by the state government about a full lockdown in the state. If the deadly infection continue to rise, the state government might think of imposing such measures to tackle the situation.

Nipah Virus Cases Rise in Kerala:

In the meantime, the total number of active cases of the infection has gone up to three with the confirmation of one more positive case of Nipah in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Health Minister Veena George said, “So far, three samples have tested Nipah positive. We have started contact tracing. Of 706 contacts, 77 are in the high-risk category, 153 health workers are in the low-risk category,” Veena George said.

Kerala Forms 19 Committees To Monitor Situation

She said that the Kerala government has formed 19 committees to monitor the outbreak of the Nipah virus in the state.

“We have arranged a telemedicine facility. We have formulated 19 committees for monitoring the Nipah virus outbreak. No person who is in the high-risk category has any symptoms,” Veena George said.

“Root maps of the deceased have been published. Those patients in the high-risk category are requested to remain inside their respective houses. If they have any symptoms, they can contact the call center,” she said.

She further said that if a person under isolation reports any symptoms, then he/she will be moved to the medical college.

“We have arranged a telemedicine facility. We have formulated 19 committees for monitoring the Nipah virus outbreak. No person who is in the high-risk category has any symptoms. We have 75 rooms for isolation in the medical college,” she said.

The Kerala government on Wednesday imposed tight restrictions in containment zones.

Check Guidelines in Containment Zones:

In containment zones, individuals were asked to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and use hand sanitizers.

Entry and exit to/from containment zones have been strictly prohibited, and barricades will be placed at each ward’s entrance.

Medical shops and essential retail stores are allowed to function within the containment zones. However, the business hours are restricted to 7 am to 5 pm.

Medical shops, health centre and hospitals within the containment zones can operate without time limits.

Banks, schools, and anganwadis centre will remain closed until further notice.

Public road transportation within containment zones is prohibited.

Vehicles running on national and state highways are not allowed to stop within the containment zones.

