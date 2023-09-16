Nipah Virus: Kozhikode Local Authority Chalks Out Action Plan To Prevent Spread Infection; Here’s What We Know So Far

Kozhikode: Health workers wait to admit patients at a Nipah isolation ward at the Medical College, in Kozhikode, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: An all-party meeting was held in Kozhikode on September 15 to review the measures taken to fight Nipah infection. Health Minister Veena George who presided over the meeting directed the local body heads to adopt all possible measures for the maximum circulation of governments’ safety instructions on social media for better reach and public awareness. She also called upon the local administrators in the district to implement all the important instructions issued by the Health department in their limits.

As of the current situation, there have been six confirmed cases of Nipah Virus in the state. Furthermore, 17 individuals who attended the cremation of the man who died on August 30 have been placed under isolation, and four active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Kozhikode is at present under a Covid-like lockdown. The virus has claimed two lives so far.

Kerala has scaled up control measures to avoid a spread. A state-level control room has been opened, and nine panchayats of the Kozhikode district have been declared as containment zones. Over 800 people are under observation after they figured in the contact lists of the infected.

Nipah Virus: Steps Taken By Authorities in Kerala and Karnataka To Contain The Virus

In response to the Nipah virus infection, all educational institutions in Kozhikode, Kerala, will remain closed for a week, until the following Sunday, September 24.The district administration has assured that online classes will continue throughout the week.

Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government to issue guidelines, if required, for the pilgrimage to Sabarimala when it opens for the monthly puja in view of the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode district.

Veena George has instructed the police to seek assistance in locating the contact list of individuals confirmed with the Nipah virus using their mobile phone location data. This directive was issued during the Nipah review meeting.

Masks are back. The state has made it mandatory for tourists wear masks at all public places.

The Champion’s Boat League race on Chaliyar River, which was scheduled for September 24 has reportedly been postponed.

Stores selling essential goods will be allowed to function from 7am to 5 pm. No time bar has been given for pharmacies and health centres.

Local self-government institutions and village offices can function with minimum staff. Banks, other government or quasi-government institutions, educational institutions, and anganwadis should not operate, the collector said.

All hospitals treating Nipah cases are required to establish a medical board, which must convene twice daily and submit reports to the health department. This directive is based on the infectious disease control protocols of the state.

The Karnataka government issued a circular on September 14 advising the general public to refrain from unnecessary travel to Kerala.

They recommended heightened surveillance in the bordering districts of Karnataka, including Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Chamrajanagara, and Mysore, as well as at entry points to the state.

Meanwhile, India has reached out to Australia for procuring 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Nipah virus infection amid cases being reported from Kerala, ICMR DG Rajeev Bahl said on Friday. “We got some doses of monoclonal antibody from Australia in 2018. Currently the doses are available for only 10 patients,” Bahl said, adding globally monoclonal antibody has been given to 14 patients infected with Nipah virus outside India and all of them have survived.

“Only phase 1 trial to establish the safety of the medicine has been done outside. Efficacy trials have not been done. It can only given as compassionate use medicine,” he said.

