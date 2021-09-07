Bengaluru: Amid the Covid-19 spike in Kerala, the state has witnessed a surge in Nipah virus cases, raising an alarm for its neighbouring states. To tackle the same, an alert has been sounded in the Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka, which shares its border with Kerala. The state has already amped up safety measures and screening of people travelling from Kerala to tackle the infection.Also Read - Kerala Govt Issues Nipah Management Plan; State Health Department on High Alert

“I have instructed experts to study in detail about Nipah virus and give their suggestions on how to tackle it,” Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru today. Also Read - Nipah Virus in Kerala: Two Health Workers in Contact With Deceased Patient Develop Symptoms; State Raises Precautions

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra had issued an alert and appealed to the people to remain cautious. He has also directed the health department officials to take all precautionary measures. Also Read - Karnataka Bans Ganesh Chaturthi Processions, Imposes Night Curfew | Check Guidelines

A 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus infection in Kozhikode district of Kerala on September 3. Since Dakshina Kannada district shares its border with Kerala and a large number of people commute for health and education purposes, a Nipah alert has been announced, he said in a statement.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus that spreads from animals to humans and is also transmitted directly between people. It can cause acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis besides fever, headache, cough and throat pain, the DC said and asked the people to inform the health department immediately if any person is found experiencing the symptoms.