Thiruvananthapuram: When the first case of Nipah, of 2019, was reported in Kerala on Monday, it sent jitters to the residents and the state along with eight districts of Karnataka and seven districts of Tamil Nadu was put on high alert.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, on Thursday, said that seven patients were admitted to hospital and one patient’s result was positive for Nipah virus.

Kerala Health Minister, K K Shailaja Teacher: 7 patients are admitted to hospital, one patient’s result is positive for Nipah virus. 6 patients’ results are negative. No one has been discharged from isolation ward. Source of virus is not confirmed yet. pic.twitter.com/R42O1BkqzF — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

“Six patients’ results were negative and no one has been discharged from the isolation ward. The source of the virus is not confirmed yet,” said K K Shailaja.

The youth who tested positive with the Nipah virus is from Paravur in Ernakulam district and he was studying in Idukki’s Thodupuzha. A team of experts visited Paravur and Thodupuzha to identify the source of the virus.

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka, had also issued a circular on Wednesday in the view of Nipah Virus infection in Kerala.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka, has issued a circular in the view of #NipahVirus infection in Kerala pic.twitter.com/txqiTwgZ3B — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

“Two of our doctors have got training from the Indian Council of Medical Research in administering this medicine that has come from Australia. In case this medicine has to be administered, the doctors will have to seek permission from the patient’s relatives,” added Shailaja.

(With Agency Inputs)