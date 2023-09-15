Home

Nipah Virus: These States Have Imposed Restrictions to Contain Deadly Infection | Full List Here

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has delivered a monoclonal antibody to Kozhikode, Kerala, in response to the Nipah virus outbreak.

A special ward set up at a government hospital to treat anyone diagnosed with the Nipah virus (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Since the first recent case of Nipah has been reported, several states including Kerala, Rajasthan and Karntakaka have been majorly affected and have also resorted to taking several strict steps. Here are all the details you should know about the dedaly virus and the impact it has had on the several states of India.

A 39-year-old man from Kerala has been diagnosed with the Nipah virus after coming into direct contact with a person who died from the virus on August 30. This brings the total number of active cases in Kerala to four. The state government has decided to test everyone who is on the high-risk contact list of the infected persons. This includes people who have been in close contact with the infected persons, such as their family members, friends, and healthcare workers.

Full List Of States Who Have Imposed Restrictions:

Karnataka Kerala Rajasthan

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Delivers Monoclonal Antibody To Kozhikode

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has delivered a monoclonal antibody to Kozhikode, Kerala, in response to the Nipah virus outbreak. The antibody is the only available treatment for the virus, although its effectiveness has not been clinically proven.

The ICMR also sent a mobile laboratory to Kozhikode to test samples for the Nipah virus. The laboratory is equipped to conduct tests at Biosafety level-3 (BSL-3), which is the highest level of safety required for handling dangerous pathogens.

Actions By Rajasthan Government On Nipah Virus

The Rajasthan government has asked its medical officials to be on the lookout for any Nipah virus outbreak, following reports of cases in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. The Nipah virus is a deadly virus that can cause respiratory illness, encephalitis, and death. It is transmitted through contact with the saliva or blood of infected animals, such as bats.

