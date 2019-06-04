New Delhi: After the recent Nipah virus scare alerted the people of Kerala, a six-member team has been constituted to assess the situation in the state. The team constituted by the Union Health Ministry will reach Kerala on Tuesday and assist state experts dealing with the situation in disease preparedness.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Kerala Health Minister had confirmed the virus to have infected the 23-year-old youth after he tested positive for Nipah virus (NiV). The state Ministry had assured that precautions were being taken to tackle the emergency and avoid an outbreak like last year.

The six-member expert team comprises a physician from the department of medicine, All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, a neurologist from NIMHANS, Bengaluru, a virologist from NIV’s Alleppey branch in Kerala, a public health expert, a microbiologist from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi and an entomologist from NCDC, Kozhikode.

A list of 86 people who might have interacted with the affected college student has been prepared and have been kept under medical observation. Out of the 86 suspects of Nipah virus this year, two have been admitted with fever and one has been kept in isolation. Two nurses who were observing the patients also have a fever and sore throat.

The first case of Nipah Virus disease of the college student was confirmed after the results came from the National Institute of Virology, Pune on Tuesday morning. The state government had earlier told its people that there is no need to be afraid however it is advised to stay cautious.