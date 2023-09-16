Nipah Virus: Schools, Colleges In Kerala’s Kozhikode To Remain Shut Till Sep 24

Home

All educational institutions in Kozhikode district will remain closed till September 24 due to the outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus.

Kozhikode: The Kerala Government has extended school and college holidays in Kozhikode district until September 24 due to the Nipah virus outbreak in the region. This closure order applies to all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and tuition centers. However, online classes will continue throughout the week.

This announcement follows the confirmation of another case of Nipah virus on Friday, bringing the total case count to six. Two individuals have tragically lost their lives due to this virus.

State Health Minister Veena George reported on Friday that the contact list of infected individuals now includes 1,080 people, with 130 new additions on the previous day alone. Among these, 327 patients are healthcare workers. Additionally, 29 individuals on the contact list are from neighboring districts, including 22 from Malappuram, three from Kannur, three from Thrissur, and one from Wayanad. Notably, 175 patients and 122 healthcare workers fall into the high-risk category. Minister George mentioned that the number of people on the contact list is likely to increase.

Furthermore, the test results for the individual who passed away on August 30 returned positive on Friday. According to the minister, it appears that other individuals were infected through this initial case.

On September 12, the state issued a Nipah virus alert after two deaths were reported, with individuals displaying symptoms of fever and virus infection. Subsequent tests conducted at the National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed that the deaths were indeed caused by the Nipah virus.

Nipah Virus Mortality Rate Massively Higher Than Covid

The mortality rate of the Nipah virus is massively higher than Covid-19, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General, Dr. Rajiv Bahl informed on Friday. “Mortality among those infected with Nipah virus is very high- between 40 to 70 percent as compared to that of Covid which was around 2-3 percent,” Dr. Bahl said.

Addressing a press conference the ICMR DG said efforts are underway to contain the outbreak of Nipah virus as the mortality rate is very high, adding that all the infected came in contact of one index patient or patient zero.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Kerala rose to four after a 39-year-old man tested positive for the Nipah virus on Friday. According to Kerala Health Minister Veena George, the man contracted the virus through direct contact with an infected person who died on August 30.

With the number of active cases rising to four, the state government has decided to test everyone who are on the high-risk contact list of the infected persons.

World Health Organisation and ICMR studies have found that the entire state, not just Kozhikode, is prone to such infections. People living in forest areas must take highest precautions.

