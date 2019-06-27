London: The Westminster magistrate’s court on Thursday, in the extradition case of Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2-billion PNB fraud case, said that it will do all it can to facilitate his request to access documents relating to this case while he is in prison.

Nirav Modi’s defence team had requested for a laptop so that the accused can review Indian Government’s 5000-page case against him.

London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court: Nirav Modi’s defence team has requested the extradition judge for a laptop so that Nirav Modi can review Indian Government’s 5000-page case against him in prison. https://t.co/xFGunXRLem — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

He has been remanded to custody till 25th July, the next date of hearing.

Earlier today, four Swiss bank accounts of Nirav Modi and his sister were “frozen” by authorities in Switzerland as part of the money laundering probe being conducted against them in India.

Nirav Modi was arrested by Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since then. During subsequent hearings, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told that Modi was the “principal beneficiary” of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.

On June 12, the Royal Courts of Justice in London denied bail to the fugitive businessman in the Punjab National Bank scam. It was Nirav Modi’s fourth bail application at the UK court which was refused.

(With Inputs from Agencies)