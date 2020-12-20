New Delhi: Nehal Modi, a brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who was also traced by the CBI in the PNB fraud case, was on Saturday arrested in the US for defrauding a company of more than $1 million in diamonds. The international gens dealer has been charged by a New York prosecutor after he made “false representations” to obtain diamonds worth over $2.6 million from LLD Diamonds USA. Also Read - PNB Fraud Case: UK Court Rejects Fugitive Nirav Modi's Bail For 7th Time

According to reports, Nehal Modi had found favourable credit terms to buy the diamonds and then liquidated them for his own ends. He pawned the diamonds to another company for a short-term loan and came back to LLD to get more diamonds, this time worth $1 million, claiming that Costco had agreed to buy them, according to the prosecution. Also Read - PNB Fraud Case: Nirav Modi Extradition Trial Resumes in UK Court

Announcing the charges of “grand larceny in the first degree” against Nehal Modi on Friday, the prosecutor, Cy Vance, said, “While diamonds maybe forever, this flawed scheme was not, and now Mr Modi will face the clarity of a New York Supreme Court indictment.” Also Read - PNB Money Laundering Case: Interpol Issues 'Red Corner Notice' to Arrest Nirav Modi's Wife Ami Modi

The crime of grand larceny in the first degree under New York State laws is theft involving more than $1 million and it carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

According to the New York Post, Modi told the court he was not guilty of the charge and was released without bail.

The prosecution said that in March 2015 Modi first asked the company to give him diamonds worth about $8,00,000 claiming they were to be shown for potential sale to a company identified as Costco Wholesale Corporation, a chain that gives price discounts to its customers who join as members.

He made some payments to LLD but used the major portion of the proceeds for business and personal expenses and in order “to cover his fraud, Modi falsely claimed that he was having payment problems because of a “Costco fulfilment error,” prosecutors said.

In August, Modi returned to LLD “with the false claim” that Costco wanted to buy more diamonds and after picking them up, he pawned some of them and sold the rest to retailers at a “steep discount”, according to the prosecution.

By the time when LLD discovered the fraud and demanded payment or return of the diamonds, Modi had already pawned or sold off all the gems and spent most of the money, prosecutors said.

LLD then filed a complaint with the Manhattan prosecutor’s office. Vance asked others who may be “the victim of this type of theft” to call the financial fraud hotline of his office.