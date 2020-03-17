New Delhi: In a significant development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday dismissed a plea by the mother of one of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convicts, seeking a stay on the execution of her son in the case. Also Read - Nirbhaya Case: Court Reserves Order After Convict Mukesh Says Wasn't Present at Crime Spot

In the plea, Ram Bai, a resident of Ravidas Camp at RK Puram in Delhi, had complained that all the accused in the case, including her son Mukesh Kumar, have been falsely implicated and their hanging in compliance of the court orders will be a miscarriage of justice.

While hearing the matter, the NHRC said it has received a complaint from Ram Bai through her counsel AP Singh seeking urgent intervention by the Commission in the 2012 gang-rape case.

“So far as the prayer made by the complainant to stay execution of the death sentence is concerned, it is apparent that the said convict Mukesh Kumar has already approached the appropriate authorities and the authorities have exercised their jurisdiction judiciously. The matter is outside the purview of the Commission. The complaint is, therefore, dismissed,” the NHRC said in its ruling.

Earlier in the day, advocate AP Singh, the lawyer of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, said that he has approached the NHRC seeking a stay on the execution of the four death row convicts.

“We have appealed the NHRC to stay the March 20 death warrant, which is a miscarriage of justice. The basis for the appeal is that Ram Singh, who was believed to have committed suicide in Tihar Jail, has a 70-year-old mother and a 10-year-old son,” Singh said.

Alleging that Ram Singh was killed in the prison, the advocate said that Mukesh Singh, his brother, is the only witness of the incident and therefore should not be executed.

“At that time, it was suspected that Ram Singh had committed suicide. Now that the book ‘Black Warrant’ has come out, it is clear that Ram Singh was lynched and jail officials were involved in it,” Singh said in the complaint to the NHRC.

“The probe into the alleged suicide was biased. Yet compensation has not been given to the family of the deceased. Mukesh is the only witness to the incident. If he is executed in a hurry, it will be a miscarriage of justice and a violation of the human rights,” he added.

The Delhi court earlier in the day also dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh, seeking quashing of his death penalty and asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel.

While hearing the case, additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana expressed anguish over the callous manner in which the application was moved and said an advocate should not resort to all kinds of schemes and stratagems to procure relief for his client in a case.

The development comes after Mukesh on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking restoration of legal remedies and alleging that his earlier counsel misled and forced him to sign the papers.

The whole episode of the brutal murder case came to limelight when a 23-year-old paramedical student was raped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012 by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.