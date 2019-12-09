New Delhi: Amid fast-paced developments in recent days in connection with the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, now it is being reported that the hanging ropes, purportedly for the execution for the four convicts on death row, are being prepared by some of the convicted prisoners in Bihar’s Buxar central jail.

According to reports, a directive to prepare 10 hanging ropes was sent to jail superintendent Vijay Kumar Arora three days ago. While it was not told whom these ropes are meant for, that the direction came in the wake of the Union Home Ministry recommending President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy petition of one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma, has triggered speculations that the ropes are meant for execution of the four convicts in the case.

The Buxar central jail is well known for its expertise in preparing hanging ropes, earlier known as Manila ropes. In fact, the jail had also supplied hanging ropes for the execution of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged on February 9, 2013. According to reports, some of the prisoners who prepared the ropes for his hanging, are still serving jail sentence in the Buxar jail.

There have been indications in recent days that the seven-year-old Nirbhaya case could soon reach its closure. Earlier, both the Delhi government and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, respectively, too, had recommended the Home Ministry to reject the accused’s mercy petition.

The Tihar Jail, where the convicts are lodged, has started looking for a hangman from other states as it doesn’t have one of its own.