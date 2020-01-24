New Delhi: In what is possibly another tactic to delay their execution, three of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case-Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma-on Friday moved Patiala House Court, alleging that they are not being able to file corrective petitions in the Supreme Court due to delay by Tihar Jail authorities.

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: AP Singh, the lawyer for the convicts, once again moves an application before Patiala House Court. He says that Tihar Jail authorities are yet to release documents that are needed to file curative & mercy petitions for Vinay Pawan and Akshay (convicts). pic.twitter.com/IBWIeHsrgC — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

The plea, filed by their lawyer AP Singh, will be heard by the court on Saturday. In it, the three have alleged that the prison authorities have not made available to them documents that are needed to file corrective pleas, leading to a delay in filing the same. They are likely to file their corrective pleas in the apex court in the next two-three days.

In their pleas, the three convicts will urge the top court to commute their death sentence into life imprisonment on account of ‘good behaviour.’

Notably, the SC has already rejected mercy petitions filed by Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma. Mukesh’s mercy plea to President Ram Nath Kovind has also been rejected. While Vinay only has the option to file mercy plea available, Akshay and Pawan still have both options available to them. Pawan, in fact, recently also argued in the court that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime but his plea was summarily rejected.

The four convicts are scheduled to be held at 6 AM on February 1. Earlier, they were to be executed at 7 AM on January 22 but the execution was delayed on account of Mukesh’s mercy plea pending before the President. According to prison rules, execution can only take place within 14 days of the President dismissing a mercy petition.