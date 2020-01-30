New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in Delhi 2012 gangrape case. The convict had, in his plea, had sought commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment.

The five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice NV Ramanna, and comprising Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice R Bhanumati and Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing the curative petition.

In a previous development, the lawyer of the convicts had moved a Delhi court seeking a stay on the February 1 execution.

On Wednesday, the fourth and final convict in the gruesome case, Vinay Sharma, had filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind challenging his death sentence after the Supreme Court rejected petitions of the remaining three members.

Notably, the four convicts are scheduled to be held at 6 AM on February 1. However, the execution of the convicts on the aforementioned day looks uncertain, in the wake of Vinay Sharma’s mercy plea filed before President Ram Nath Kovind.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road. She was flown to a hospital in Singapore where she died.