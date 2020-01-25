New Delhi: The Delhi’s Patiala High Court on Saturday disposed of a plea of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts alleging that they are not being able to file corrective petitions in the Supreme Court due to delay by Tihar Jail authorities.

Further, lawyer AP Singh, representing the convicts, told the court that Vinay Sharma is being slow-poisoned and was also hospitalised on account of that. He went on to claim that “medical reports were also not being supplied”.

To which, the prosecution told the Delhi court that convicts were using delaying tactics.

On January 24, three of the Nirbhaya convicts Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma moved Patiala House Court, alleging that the prison authorities had not made available to them documents that are needed to file corrective pleas, leading to a delay in filing the same.

Notably, the SC has already rejected mercy petitions filed by Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma. Mukesh’s mercy plea to President Ram Nath Kovind has also been rejected. While Vinay only has the option to file mercy plea available, Akshay and Pawan still have both options available to them. Pawan, in fact, recently also argued in the court that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime but his plea was summarily rejected.

The four convicts are scheduled to be held at 6 AM on February 1. Earlier, they were to be executed at 7 AM on January 22 but the execution was delayed on account of Mukesh’s mercy plea pending before the President. According to prison rules, execution can only take place within 14 days of the President dismissing a mercy petition.