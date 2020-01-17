New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Friday issued fresh death warrant against the four Nirbhaya case convicts. As per the new warrant, all the four rapists — Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta will now be executed at 6 am on February 1.

The new death warrant was issued hours after President Kovind Kovind rejected the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the convicts of the gangrape case. According to the rules, the execution can take place only 14 days after a decision is taken on mercy plea.

Notably, the four men were to be hanged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail at 7 am on January 22, but Tihar officials reportedly sought a new date, saying that the hanging of the convicts could not take place on the designated day till all mercy pleas were settled.

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: Jo mujrim chahte the vahi ho raha hai…tareek pe tareek, tareek pe tareek. Humara system aisa hai ki jahan convict ki suni jaati hai. pic.twitter.com/y3ZdvN52mV — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, one of the rapists, Pawan Gupta, approached Supreme Court, earlier in the day, challenging the Delhi high court order of December 19. Gupta, in his plea, alleged that he was a juvenile in 2012 and should be tried accordingly.

What happened on Dec 16, 2012?

On the intervening night of December 16 and December 17, 2012, Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was brutally gang-raped and assaulted inside a moving bus near nationa capital’s Munirka area by six persons before being dumped on the road. Two weeks later on December 29, she succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital.

Within 48 hours of the crime, the Delhi police arrested all the six accused and charged them with sexual assault and murder. While the prime accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide inside Tihar Jail, one of the convicts, a minor, who was just short of 18 when the crime took place appeared before the juvenile justice court and released after three years in a reform home.