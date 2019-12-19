New Delhi: On Thursday, the Delhi High Court rejected the plea filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

The court had earlier recalled the adjournment hearing of convict Pawan Gupta’s plea. The convict has claimed that the case should proceed under the Juvenile Justice Act as he was a minor at the time of the incident.

Delhi High Court dismisses the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts in Nirbhaya case, who had moved the court claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in 2012 and should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act. pic.twitter.com/LtUDkho6dP — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

In his plea, Gupta claimed that the benefit of the doubt should be given to him as his ossification test was not conducted at the time of his arrest.

The petition read, “No ossification test of the petitioner was conducted by the investigating officers. The age verification report filed by the investigating officers could not be relied upon. The convict should be treated as a juvenile under the Juvenile Justice Act. ”

Pawan, who was awarded death sentence and lodged in Tihar jail, sought that the concerned authority be directed to conduct his ossification test to ascertain his claim of juvenility.

Besides Pawan, the other three convicts in the case are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.