New Delhi: In a significant development, Delhi High Court will on Wednesday pass its judgment on a plea which was filed by the Central government and Tihar Jail authorities challenging Patiala House court order, which stayed the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

Hearing the matter, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had on February 2 reserved order on the Centre’s plea. As per updates, the Centre and the Delhi government challenged the trial court’s January 31 order which stayed the execution of all the four convicts in the case till further orders.

Expressing concern over the delay in execution, victim’s parents urged the court to expeditiously decide the Centre’s plea and were assured by the judge that the order would be passed at the earliest.

The development comes after the trial court had on January 7 issued black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts in Tihar jail at 7 AM on January 22. However, the convicts could not be hanged because of pendency of mercy petition by one of them. Later, the trial court fixed February 1, 6 AM as the hanging date and time. But that also could be carried out as the trial court on January 31 again stayed the execution after the counsel for three convicts — Pawan, Vinay and Akshay — urged it to adjourn the matter “sine die” saying their legal remedies were yet to be exhausted.

While the mercy pleas of Mukesh and Vinay have been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind, Pawan has not yet filed it. Akshay’s mercy plea was filed on February 1 and is pending.

The whole incident came to limelight after Nirbhaya, 23-year-old paramedic student, was raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons, before being thrown out on the road. She was later taken to Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012.