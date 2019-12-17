New Delhi: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Tuesday recused himself from the hearing of the Nirbhaya case and his nephew had represented Nirbhaya in a court earlier. A new three0judge bench will be constituted on Wednesday to hear the petition. The hearing got delayed by a day.

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: I was hoping that the review petition will be rejected today. Like we’ve waited for 7 years, we will wait for 1 more day. Hopefully the review petition will be rejected tomorrow and they will be hanged soon. https://t.co/om8D4Ontbl pic.twitter.com/Nxj9LfJszy — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The review plea, filed by Akshay Kumar, has asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its 2017 verdict in which it upheld Akshay’s conviction in the gang-rape and murder case.

All four men accused in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case are on the death row after the SC upheld their convictions and confirmed the death penalty to the criminals.

Following the Delhi High Court’s order awarding capital punishment to the four convicts — Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay in September 2013, they had knocked the doors of the apex court. Out of the six convicts, one was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar jail in the national capital.

The case dates back to December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and assaulted by a group of six men inside a moving bus in south Delhi before being thrown out on the road. She was later taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she succumbed to her injuries.