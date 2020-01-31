New Delhi: As a Delhi court is hearing the case of a stay on the execution scheduled on February 1, Tihar jail authorities have challenged the application and said that only one convict’s mercy plea is pending. Others can be hanged. In counter, the convicts’ lawyer said when one convict’s plea is pending, rules dictate that others cannot be hanged. The hearing is on and there is still no clarity whether the execution will take place on Saturday.

Amid uncertainty over the date of the execution of the four convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape, Pawan Jallad, the third-generation hangman from the Meerut Prison, has arrived in Tihar Jail on Thursday, two days ahead of the scheduled execution on February 1.

According to reports, he will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of the rope and other related things on Friday. Vinay, one of the accused, has filed a mercy petition before the President on Wednesday. The execution was scheduled to take place on January 22 but got postponed as another convict’s mercy plea was pending before the President. According to prison rules, execution can take place only 14 days after a mercy plea is rejected by the President.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, another convict.