New Delhi: The nation is wide awake as the Supreme Court will soon begin the hearing on the review petition of one of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. A three-judge bench of the top court is set to hear the plea of Akshay Kumar Singh in connection with the 2012 incident that sent shockwaves across the nation.

Ahead of the hearing, the victim’s mother spoke to news agency ANI and said that she hoped that the Court turns down his petition and deliver speedy justice to the family in the prolonged case.

“We believe that we will get justice because we have no other option. I hope that the Supreme Court will reject his (Akshay’s) petition today,” said Asha Devi, the victim’s mother.

“The convicts do not have anything left to defend themselves and they are just taking such moves to stretch the case. I trust the judiciary and believe that justice will be served soon,” Devi added. She also said that the conviction of Kuldeep Sengar for the heinous Unnao rape and murder should be a lesson learnt for the society.

Notably, all four men accused in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case are on the death-row, after the SC upheld their convictions and confirmed death penalty to the criminals.

Following the Delhi High Court’s order awarding capital punishment to the four convicts — Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay in September 2013, they had knocked the doors of the apex court. Out of the six convicts, one was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar jail in the national capital.

The case dates back to December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and assaulted by a group of six men inside a moving bus in south Delhi before being thrown out on the road. She was later taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she succumbed to her injuries.