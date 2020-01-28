New Delhi: ‘Mukesh Singh was sexually assaulted in Tihar Jail’, his counsel Anjana Prakash told the Supreme Court on Tuesday during a hearing of a petition filed by the Nirbhaya case convict against the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind. A three-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna was hearing the plea.

“You have to apply your mind at each and every step. You are playing with somebody’s life (on powers conferred to the President with regard to mercy plea)”, Anjana Prakash, stated while arguing before the top court,

Earlier on Monday, Mukesh, through his counsel, sought an ‘urgent hearing’ on his plea. “If someone is going to be hanged, there is nothing more urgent than this. Execution case will be given priority,” the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde had said.

On January 14, Mukesh had filed the mercy plea following the rejection of his curative petition by the top court. The President, however, rejected the mercy plea on January 17, making him move court against the same.

The court had also dismissed the curative petition of another death row convict, Akshay Thakur.

The four convicts are scheduled to be held at 6 AM on February 1. Earlier, they were to be executed at 7 AM on January 22 but the execution was delayed on account of Mukesh’s mercy plea. According to prison rules, execution can only take place within 14 days of the President dismissing a mercy petition.